Dr. Richard Gillespie Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Gillespie Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Union, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
South Charlotte/Ballantyne8924 Blakeney Professional Dr, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (877) 825-6894
Monroe1994 Wellness Blvd, Monroe, NC 28110 Directions (704) 703-1080
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Union
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gillespie was very professional when helping me identify my hearing issues. He was methodical and explained to me the anatomy that I didn't understand about the ear structures and what options I have to repair my hearing problems.
About Dr. Richard Gillespie Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English, Serbian
Education & Certifications
- Children's Medical Center Dallas / UT Southwestern
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
