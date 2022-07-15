Overview

Dr. Richard Gillespie Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Union, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Gillespie Jr works at Queen City Ear Nose Throat Charlotte in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Monroe, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Cholesteatoma and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.