Dr. Richard Gillespie, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (7)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Gillespie, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, Johnston Health and Rex Hospital.

Dr. Gillespie works at North Carolina Surgery Rex Thoracic in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Port Placements or Replacements and Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Carolina Surgery Rex Thoracic
    2800 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 300, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 784-5650
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • Johnston Health
  • Rex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Deformity Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Tumor Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Richard Gillespie, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306040266
    Education & Certifications

    • Carolinas Medical Center
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • New York University
    • Duke University
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.