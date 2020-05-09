Dr. Gillespie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richard Gillespie, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Gillespie, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, Johnston Health and Rex Hospital.
Dr. Gillespie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Carolina Surgery Rex Thoracic2800 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 300, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 784-5650Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Johnston Health
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gillespie?
I like the way he takes time to explain everything, he takes time with and you feel special when you leave him , I trusted him with my life and I’m here , I would definitely trust him again , he takes care of his patients , I think he treats as he would his own family which I think is awesome
About Dr. Richard Gillespie, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1306040266
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- New York University
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gillespie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gillespie works at
Dr. Gillespie has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Port Placements or Replacements and Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gillespie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillespie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillespie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillespie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillespie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.