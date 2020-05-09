Overview

Dr. Richard Gillespie, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, Johnston Health and Rex Hospital.



Dr. Gillespie works at North Carolina Surgery Rex Thoracic in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Port Placements or Replacements and Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.