Overview of Dr. Richard Gilliland, MD

Dr. Richard Gilliland, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bessemer, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Medical West Main Campus.



Dr. Gilliland works at ENT Bessemer in Bessemer, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Malignant Otitis Externa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.