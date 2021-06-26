Dr. Richard Gilmore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Gilmore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Gilmore, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital and Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gilmore works at
Locations
-
1
R. Mark Williams MD Apmc501 DOCTOR MICHAEL DEBAKEY DR, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 433-8400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gilmore?
dR.gILMORE SAVED MY LIFE.hE IS WITHOUT A DOUBT THE FINEST CARDIOLOGIST IN MY OPINION.hE ALSO HAS A GREAT BEDSIDE MANNER AND OBVIOUS CONCERN FOR HIS PATIENTS.
About Dr. Richard Gilmore, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1609842814
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilmore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilmore works at
Dr. Gilmore has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypotension and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilmore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilmore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilmore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.