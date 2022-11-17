Dr. Richard Glick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Glick, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Glick, MD
Dr. Richard Glick, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health North and Holy Cross Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glick's Office Locations
- 1 6405 N Federal Hwy Ste 105, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 772-3660
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Broward Health North
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Glick is very professional and empathetic but best of all he is a wonderful diagnostician he allows the time required to answer pertinent questions. He is undoubtedly the best
About Dr. Richard Glick, MD
- Rheumatology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1538263884
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Coll
- U Mich Hosps
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
