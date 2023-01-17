Dr. Richard Glines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Glines, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Glines, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University of Iowa Roy J. and Lucille Carver College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital and Lone Peak Hospital.
Dr. Glines works at
Locations
St. Mark's Pain Management1250 E 3900 S Ste 30, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (435) 264-5742Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Glines is kind and thoughtful.
About Dr. Richard Glines, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Roy J. and Lucille Carver College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glines has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glines accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glines has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Glines. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.