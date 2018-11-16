See All Neurologists in San Pedro, CA
Dr. Richard Gluckman, MD

Neurology
2.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Gluckman, MD

Dr. Richard Gluckman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Pedro, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Gluckman works at West Coast Neurology in San Pedro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gluckman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Richard S. Gluckman M.d. Inc.
    1360 W 6th St Ste 350, San Pedro, CA 90732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 832-6428
  2. 2
    Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
    1300 W 7th St, San Pedro, CA 90732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 832-3311
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Nov 16, 2018
    He is excellent at being a pain detective. He is willing to keep working with even the most difficult problems until some solution is found. Is never too proud to deny you a referral to a university for a complex problem or a serious diagnosis. He is a great “ fixer/healer.”
    — Nov 16, 2018
    About Dr. Richard Gluckman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1336288943
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Gluckman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gluckman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gluckman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gluckman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gluckman works at West Coast Neurology in San Pedro, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gluckman’s profile.

    Dr. Gluckman has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gluckman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gluckman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gluckman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gluckman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gluckman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

