Dr. Richard Gluckman, MD
Dr. Richard Gluckman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Pedro, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Richard S. Gluckman M.d. Inc.1360 W 6th St Ste 350, San Pedro, CA 90732 Directions (310) 832-6428
Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro1300 W 7th St, San Pedro, CA 90732 Directions (310) 832-3311MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is excellent at being a pain detective. He is willing to keep working with even the most difficult problems until some solution is found. Is never too proud to deny you a referral to a university for a complex problem or a serious diagnosis. He is a great “ fixer/healer.”
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH
- Neurology
Dr. Gluckman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gluckman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gluckman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gluckman has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gluckman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gluckman speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gluckman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gluckman.
