Dr. Richard Goldberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Goldberg, MD
Dr. Richard Goldberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Presence Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Dr. Goldberg's Office Locations
Presence Mercy Medical Center - Psychiatric Unit1325 N Highland Ave, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (708) 771-7000
Richard S Goldberg MD8311 Roosevelt Rd, Forest Park, IL 60130 Directions (708) 814-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Presence Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Very Busy Dr.
About Dr. Richard Goldberg, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1356431720
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg has seen patients for Homicidal Ideation, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Cocaine Addiction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
