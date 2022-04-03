Dr. Richard Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Goldman, MD
Dr. Richard Goldman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Integrated Healthcare of South Florida9750 NW 33rd St Ste 212, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 546-2688Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Doc is kind, calm, professional and caring. He knows what to do, what to say, and everything you want in a doctor.
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Johns Hopkins University
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Goldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldman has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.
