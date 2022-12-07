Dr. Richard Goldstein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Goldstein, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Goldstein, DPM
Dr. Richard Goldstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NY College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Goldstein's Office Locations
Old Hook Medical Associates LLC452 Old Hook Rd Fl 2, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 666-3900
NY Center for Healing57 W 57th St Ste 1201, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 755-8858
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable and engaging, with an authentic interest in my case. I especially appreciate his thorough explanation of the cause and presentation of the treatment options.
About Dr. Richard Goldstein, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1821181082
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- NY College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldstein speaks Arabic and Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.