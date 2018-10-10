Overview of Dr. Richard Golub, MD

Dr. Richard Golub, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Cincinnati and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.



Dr. Golub works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Esotropia and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.