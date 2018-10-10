Dr. Richard Golub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Golub, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Golub, MD
Dr. Richard Golub, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Cincinnati and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Golub works at
Dr. Golub's Office Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste 230 Bldg A, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 264-7794
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Golub is the best surgeon! Dr. Golub helped my daughter with her eye crossing issues. Dr. Golub takes the time to explain and has great bedside manner. I highly recommend this Dr for your childs surgery needs. Our family loves him!!
About Dr. Richard Golub, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154395424
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- IU Health University
- Methodist Hospital Of Indiana
- Ohio Medical College - Cincinnati
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Golub has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golub works at
Dr. Golub has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Esotropia and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Golub speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Golub. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golub.
