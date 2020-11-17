Overview of Dr. Richard Good, MD

Dr. Richard Good, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Pap Smear and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.