Dr. Good has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Good, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Good, MD
Dr. Richard Good, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Pap Smear and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Good's Office Locations
- 1 3500 Villa Pt Ste 110B, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 926-4449
Balanced Life Primary Care LLC3240 Mount Moriah Ave, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 926-4449Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Always nice & super kind. They answered all my questions & calmed my nerves about any worries I had. They treat you like you're family.
About Dr. Richard Good, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Good accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Good has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Good has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Pap Smear and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Good on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Good. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Good.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Good, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Good appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.