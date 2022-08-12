Overview of Dr. Richard Gordon, DO

Dr. Richard Gordon, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Gordon works at Comprehensive Cancer and Hematology Specialists, P.C. in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.