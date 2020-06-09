Dr. Richard Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Gordon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Gordon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton, Lauderdale Community Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.
Locations
Stern Cardiovascular Foundation Inc.8060 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 271-1000
Heart Rhythm & Vascular LLC1848 E Thomas Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 456-2342
Stern Cardiovascular Foundation76 Tabb Dr Ste H, Munford, TN 38058 Directions (901) 271-1000
- 4 6685 Highway 64, Oakland, TN 38060 Directions (901) 271-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton
- Lauderdale Community Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Gordon has been treating my heart disease since 2017, and I have the utmost confidence in his professionalism, knowledge, and his genuine concern for the betterment of the health of his patients.
About Dr. Richard Gordon, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1558367490
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University Of Minnesota Hosp & Clinic
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Cardiac Imaging, and more.
Dr. Gordon speaks Portuguese.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.