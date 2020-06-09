Overview

Dr. Richard Gordon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton, Lauderdale Community Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Gordon works at Stern Cardiovascular Foundation in Germantown, TN with other offices in Phoenix, AZ, Munford, TN and Oakland, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.