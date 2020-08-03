Overview

Dr. Richard Gordon, MD is a Pulmonologist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Gordon works at NYU Langone Island Pulmonary Associates in Mineola, NY with other offices in Bethpage, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.