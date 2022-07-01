Dr. Richard Gorman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Gorman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Gorman, MD
Dr. Richard Gorman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Gorman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gorman's Office Locations
-
1
The Medical Group Of South Florida1094 MILITARY TRL, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 622-6111Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gorman?
I recently had a a very painful shoulder problem due to a calcium deposit. I was able to get an appointment quickly and Dr. Gorman gave me a cortisone shot very accurately and he also tried to do it so that it may break up the deposit a bit. Each day after the shoulder got better and better and is now healed. And during a follow up Dr Gorman said the deposit did in fact get smaller. Can't beat that!
About Dr. Richard Gorman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174555403
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Med Center|Med College Wi Affil Hosps
- Medical College Of Wisconsin Wi
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorman works at
Dr. Gorman has seen patients for Bursitis, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gorman speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.