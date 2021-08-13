See All Neurosurgeons in Dayton, OH
Dr. Richard Gorman Jr, DO

Neurosurgery
4.2 (14)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Gorman Jr, DO

Dr. Richard Gorman Jr, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.

Dr. Gorman Jr works at Neurosurgery Inc in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gorman Jr's Office Locations

    Dr. Siddharth Uday Shetgeri
    3533 Southern Blvd Ste 5350, Dayton, OH 45429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 643-9299
    Kettering Health
    3700 Southern Blvd Ste 300, Dayton, OH 45429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 643-9299
    Kettering Health Main Campus
    3535 Southern Blvd, Dayton, OH 45429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 395-8915

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Kettering Health Miamisburg
  • Soin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 13, 2021
    I HAD NON INVASIVE SPINE SURGERY, HAD ANOTHER AMAZING DR. On Kettering hospital team but decided to go with DR. RICHARD GORMAN BECAUSE OF HIM DOING MY SURGERY A LITTLE DIFFERENT. SEEN HIM IN HIS OFFICE ORDERED ALL KINDS OF TEST RELATED TO MY CONDITION HAD CONSULTED WITH ME SEVERAL TIMES!! VERY HONEST AND UP FRONT. ANOTHER AMAZING DRS. THAT GOD HAS PUT IN MY LIFE!! SO CARING, KIND, COMPASSIONATE AND IS TO ME A MIRACLE WORKER!! HIS TEAM IS AMAZING, I FEEL SO MUCH BETTER!! AND I THANK DR. RICHARD GORMAN FIRST OF ALL AND THEN HIS AMAZING TEAM THAT WORK TO HELP ME BE RELIEVED OF YEARS OF SEVERE CERVICAL SPINAL STENOSIS. STILL CHECKING ON ME AND MAKING SURE, I AM FOLLOWING UP ON WHAT I AM SUPPOSED TO DO. THANK YOU DR. GORMAN MY QUALITY OF LIFE IS BETTER BECAUSE OF GOD PUTTING YOU IN MY LIFE!! I WILL RECOMMEND THIS DR. TO EVERYONE I KNOW THAT ARE HAVING BACK PROBLEMS!!
    Cynthia Ladd — Aug 13, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Gorman Jr, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235475476
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Gorman Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorman Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gorman Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gorman Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gorman Jr works at Neurosurgery Inc in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Gorman Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Gorman Jr has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorman Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorman Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorman Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorman Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorman Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

