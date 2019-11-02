Dr. Richard Gosnay, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gosnay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Gosnay, DPM
Dr. Richard Gosnay, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
West Connecticut Podiatry LLC235 Main St Ste 105, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 730-0009
Danbury Hospital24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-6452
- Danbury Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’m amazed at the competence all around from Dr Gosnay’s expertise to the wonderful staff he has. So warm, compassionate and helpful. I’m overwhelmed. I came for a second opinion. Dr Gosnay did not push surgery on me, just professionally gave me the facts (with a twist of well needed humor). I wound up staying with him. I’m sad to have healed in a way because I loved coming to his office! He’s the best. Stellar surgeon. Staff wonderful.
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Gosnay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gosnay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gosnay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gosnay.
