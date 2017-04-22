Overview of Dr. Richard Gotlib, MD

Dr. Richard Gotlib, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.



Dr. Gotlib works at Eye Surgeons and Physicians in Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.