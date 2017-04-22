Dr. Richard Gotlib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gotlib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Gotlib, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Gotlib, MD
Dr. Richard Gotlib, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.
Dr. Gotlib works at
Dr. Gotlib's Office Locations
-
1
Commack6080 Jericho Tpke Ste 102, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 486-4742
Hospital Affiliations
- Nassau University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gotlib?
Dr. Gotlib has been my Opthamologist for over 10 years; for one reason; QUALITY. Dr. Gotlib lisens to you, dedicates himself to his patience, has a great staff and is ideally located. His office is clean, waiting is minimal and the office has a great appeal. I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Gotlib.
About Dr. Richard Gotlib, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1386623338
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gotlib has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gotlib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gotlib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gotlib has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gotlib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gotlib. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gotlib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gotlib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gotlib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.