Dr. Richard Grandjean, MD
Dr. Richard Grandjean, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Grandjean, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and Medical City Mckinney.
Dr. Grandjean works at
Locations
-
1
Raintree Family Medicine997 Raintree Cir Ste 180, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (214) 327-3333
- 2 208 Hewitt Dr Ste 103, Waco, TX 76712 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Medical City Mckinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Treatment frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Boon-Chapman
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Great family physician, open to discussing medical issues, works WITH patient when treatment is warranted. Proactive in approach to use of technology when issue is identified. Military background definitely a plus.
About Dr. Richard Grandjean, MD
- Family Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, French
- 1447373675
Education & Certifications
- R.L. Thompson Strategic Hospital, Carswell Afb
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- United States Air Force Academy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grandjean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grandjean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grandjean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grandjean works at
Dr. Grandjean speaks French.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Grandjean. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grandjean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grandjean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grandjean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.