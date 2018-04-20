Dr. Granese has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Granese, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Granese, MD
Dr. Richard Granese, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayers Memorial Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Dr. Granese's Office Locations
Brandon Vazirian Mft14351 Red Hill Ave Ste C, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 838-5564
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center3100 Channing Way, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 529-6111MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Regional Rehabilitation Center1201 Pleasant Valley Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 417-3772
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayers Memorial Hospital
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Granese took the time to really go over my options and it was the first time in my life i've ever had some one really explained to me what was going on in my head. I cannot thank him enough for his help!
About Dr. Richard Granese, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Granese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Granese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Granese. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Granese.
