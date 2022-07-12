Overview of Dr. Richard Gray, MD

Dr. Richard Gray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and St. Clare Hospital.



Dr. Gray works at Puget Sound Orthopaedics in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Lakewood, WA and Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.