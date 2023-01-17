See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Richard Grazi, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (62)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Grazi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Grazi works at GENESIS Fertility & Reproductive Medicine in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Hewlett, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    GENESIS Fertility - Bay Parkway
    6010 Bay Pkwy Ste 501, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 436-3747
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 3:30pm
    Saturday
    6:30am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    6:30am - 12:00pm
    GENESIS, Hewlett Long Island
    1175 W Broadway Ste 24, Hewlett, NY 11557 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 216-4220
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Assisted Hatching
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Dilation and Curettage
Assisted Hatching
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Dilation and Curettage

Treatment frequency



Assisted Hatching Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Recurrent Miscarriage Treatment Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 17, 2023
    Dr. Grazi and the nurses and entire care team are definitely the A team. Thank you all!
    — Jan 17, 2023
    About Dr. Richard Grazi, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225123433
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University-Bellevue Hospital Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York University/Bellevue Hospital Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York University Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Grazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grazi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Grazi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grazi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.