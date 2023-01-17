Dr. Richard Grazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Grazi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Grazi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Grazi works at
Locations
-
1
GENESIS Fertility - Bay Parkway6010 Bay Pkwy Ste 501, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 436-3747Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday6:30am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday6:30am - 3:30pmFriday6:30am - 3:30pmSaturday6:30am - 12:00pmSunday6:30am - 12:00pm
-
2
GENESIS, Hewlett Long Island1175 W Broadway Ste 24, Hewlett, NY 11557 Directions (516) 216-4220Monday10:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grazi?
Dr. Grazi and the nurses and entire care team are definitely the A team. Thank you all!
About Dr. Richard Grazi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Russian
- 1225123433
Education & Certifications
- University-Bellevue Hospital Medical Center
- New York University/Bellevue Hospital Medical Center
- New York University Med Center
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Weill Cornell Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grazi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grazi works at
Dr. Grazi speaks Hebrew and Russian.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Grazi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.