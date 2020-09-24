Dr. Richard Greco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Greco, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Greco, MD
Dr. Richard Greco, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.
Dr. Greco's Office Locations
The Georgia Institute For Plastic Surgery -Savannah5361 Reynolds St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 355-8000Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Georgia Institute For Plastic Surgery29 Plantation Park Dr Ste 301, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (843) 757-0002
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
So far I've had two breast augs with Dr Greco. One in 2008 and another in 2018. One of my implants ruptured and it was removed and replaced. He did a beautiful and perfect job both times. Next week I'm getting my face done. I trust him and his staff implicitly. I can't wait. Oh, the nursing staff are the best and it's the same staff since my first surgery. It's like family.
About Dr. Richard Greco, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366441321
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Ursinus College
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greco speaks Spanish.
114 patients have reviewed Dr. Greco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.