Dr. Richard Greco, DO
Overview of Dr. Richard Greco, DO
Dr. Richard Greco, DO is an Urology Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center and Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Greco's Office Locations
Richard A Greco DO48 Tunnel Rd Ste 201, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 339-3898
Shamokin Community Health Center4203 Hospital Rd, Coal Township, PA 17866 Directions (570) 648-4010
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Came to the office with serious prostate problems and in need of surgery. Dr Greco solved my problem, a wonderful doctor in my opinion.
About Dr. Richard Greco, DO
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1770554826
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greco has seen patients for Hydrocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Greco speaks Italian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Greco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.