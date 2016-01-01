Dr. Richard Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Green, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Green, MD
Dr. Richard Green, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine|Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Green works at
Dr. Green's Office Locations
Northwestern Medical Group - Arkes Pavilion676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1400, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-5620
Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Fl 16, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-4837
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HealthSpan Integrated Care
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Green, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1770511404
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital|Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Northwestern Mcgaw / Northwestern Memorial Hospital|Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Duke U, School of Medicine|Duke University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
