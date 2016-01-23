Overview

Dr. Richard Greenberg, MD is a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Pediatric Emergency Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.



Dr. Greenberg works at South Summit Pediatrics in Draper, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.