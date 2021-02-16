Dr. Richard Greene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Greene, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Greene, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University.
Locations
Richard Greene M MD2150 S Clinton Ave, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 256-0555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have been seeing Dr. Greene for many years now and have always left our office visit feeling very confident that he is an excellent and caring physician. He has always treated us with kindness, courtesy and respect.
About Dr. Richard Greene, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1205894169
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Columbus Hosp
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greene has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greene accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greene has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greene.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.