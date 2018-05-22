Dr. Richard Greenfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Greenfield, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Greenfield, MD
Dr. Richard Greenfield, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Greenfield works at
Dr. Greenfield's Office Locations
R Greenfield MD/R Vance MD Inc3737 Moraga Ave Ste A106, San Diego, CA 92117 Directions (858) 270-4420
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I shattered my right ankle in 1976. Dr Greenfield was the Dr who treated me. I had 4 surgeries and was released from his care in 1982. He saved my foot and I am now 53 years old and i have normal range of motion and no pain or orher issues with my ankle. He truley is the best in his field. I was very fortunate to have been under his care. Robert McPherson
About Dr. Richard Greenfield, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1528020864
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenfield has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.