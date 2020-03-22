Overview of Dr. Richard Greer, MD

Dr. Richard Greer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Greer works at Halifax Health - Primary Care in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), ADHD and-or ADD and Conduct Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.