Dr. Richard Greer, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Greer, MD
Dr. Richard Greer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Greer works at
Dr. Greer's Office Locations
Behavioral Adult IP303 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 254-4080
Halifax Health Behavioral Services841 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 425-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr. Greer’s for many years. He has also treated my parents as they were in their golden years. I always trusted his opinion and had complete faith with the continued care of them. He is an excellent psychiatrist who is exceptional with knowing the correct medication to prescribe. I have moved out of state and have not found a comparable psychiatrist to Dr. Greer. I will be relocating back to the Daytona Beach area just to be seen by Dr. Greer. He is truly the best!
About Dr. Richard Greer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Shands/U Fla
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Harbor/UCLA
- University of Florida
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greer accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greer has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), ADHD and-or ADD and Conduct Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Greer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.