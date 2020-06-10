Dr. Richard Gregory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gregory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Gregory, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Gregory, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Gregory works at
Locations
Institute of Aesthetic Surgery, Celebration, FL661 E Altamonte Dr Ste 312, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 409-8000
Institute Of Aesthetic Surgery400 Celebration Pl # A320, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Directions (407) 409-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- AdventHealth Celebration
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gregory is a kind person who is extremely skilled with lasers. He was able to remove a birthmark that no other doctor had been able to. 10/10 experience. I would not recommend anybody else.
About Dr. Richard Gregory, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Duke University Med Center
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gregory has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gregory works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gregory. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gregory.
