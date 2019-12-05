Dr. Richard Grostern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grostern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Grostern, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Grostern, MD
Dr. Richard Grostern, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Grostern's Office Locations
University Ophthalmology Associates Limited1725 W Harrison St Ste 918, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-2734
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grostern?
Great doctor!!!
About Dr. Richard Grostern, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1902881170
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Lukes
- Rush Presby St Lukes
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
