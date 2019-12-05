Overview of Dr. Richard Grostern, MD

Dr. Richard Grostern, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Grostern works at University Ophthalmology Associates, Ltd in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.