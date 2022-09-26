Overview

Dr. Richard Guerrero, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Guerrero works at Richard Guerrero, MD in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Esophageal Varices and Duodenal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.