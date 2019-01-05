Dr. Richard Guillot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guillot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Guillot, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Guillot, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Guillot works at
Locations
-
1
Smiles Hope LLC355 Lakeview Ct, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 892-3122
-
2
Bethany Medical Center507 N Lindsay St, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 883-0029
-
3
Optimus Medical Group Pllc3402 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410 Directions (336) 545-1515
-
4
Greensboro Imaging At 3801 West Market Street3801 W Market St, Greensboro, NC 27407 Directions (336) 883-0029
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guillot?
I had been sick for years snd he was the first doctor who found out what was wrong with me. He changed my life .
About Dr. Richard Guillot, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1164490330
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guillot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guillot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guillot works at
Dr. Guillot has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guillot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Guillot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guillot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guillot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guillot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.