Dr. Richard Gullick, MD

Neurosurgery
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Gullick, MD

Dr. Richard Gullick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.

Dr. Gullick works at Emory at Decatur Neurosurgery & Spine in Decatur, GA with other offices in Covington, GA, Newnan, GA and Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gullick's Office Locations

    Decatur
    2675 N Decatur Rd Ste 110, Decatur, GA 30033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 979-8080
    DeKalb Medical Physicians Group
    4181 Hospital Dr NE Ste 303, Covington, GA 30014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 979-8080
    DeKalb Medical Physicians Group
    1755 Highway 34 E Ste 3400, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 979-8080
    DeKalb Medical Physicians Group
    1600 Medical Way Ste 140, Snellville, GA 30078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 979-8080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Decatur Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 05, 2021
    Dr. Gullick was a godsend! He more accurately saw the problem that had plagued me for over 10 years in increasing pain, he was thorough in preparing and advising me what the surgical plan was, and then during surgery, he saw a way to give me 99% of the solution with much lower risk of FBSS (by avoiding cutting the disk). A year+ later and I am lifting 100+ lbs, chopping wood, and walking for miles without that debilitating pain that was a previous part of my life. I did my homework and was reluctant because of the risks, but I wish I had seen Dr. Gullick years ago. I sought help from many other doctors, but he gave me my functionality back. I was walking a half mile within 2 days of surgery! I give him my highest recommendation!
    Darryl from Snellville — Apr 05, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Gullick, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1306807094
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Walter Reed Army Institute of Research
    Residency
    • Walter Reed Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Gullick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gullick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gullick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gullick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gullick has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gullick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gullick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gullick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gullick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gullick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

