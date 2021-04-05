Overview of Dr. Richard Gullick, MD

Dr. Richard Gullick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.



Dr. Gullick works at Emory at Decatur Neurosurgery & Spine in Decatur, GA with other offices in Covington, GA, Newnan, GA and Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.