Dr. Richard Guynes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mississippi Medical Center|University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Guynes works at Jackson Heart Clinic in Jackson, MS with other offices in Madison, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.