Dr. Richard Guzman, MD
Dr. Richard Guzman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They completed their residency with Riverside Co Reg Med Center
Dr. Guzman works at
Office6485 Day St, Riverside, CA 92507 Directions (866) 592-2199
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Guzman is the best physician. He explains everything clearly and is very kind and compassionate. He takes his time with you, and always makes sure you are getting the best care and have a good understanding. His staff is always kind and helpful. He gives our family the best care, and we highly recommend him.
- Family Medicine
- English, German and Spanish
- Riverside Co Reg Med Center
Dr. Guzman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guzman works at
Dr. Guzman speaks German and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Guzman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guzman.
