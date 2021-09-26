Dr. Richard Ha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Ha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Ha, MD
Dr. Richard Ha, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Medical City Lewisville.
Dr. Ha's Office Locations
Specialty First Assistants Pllc9101 N Central Expy Ste 600, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 818-0935Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Pediatric Plastic Surgery7777 Forest Ln Ste B300, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (469) 375-3838
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Lewisville
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Ha is awesome as well as his office staff and team. If you are looking for a very skilled, knowledgeable surgeon .. you have found him. Had a double mastectomy w diep flap reconstruction and it was the best decision I could have made. Very happy w results. He does his best to inform and advise. I suggest you always be your own advocate, do your homework to ask knowledgeable questions on your procedures and post op. He will give you the guidance you need as well as respect your decisions. Katina is amazing as well as his office staff. My friend made a call to a another doctor for advice and helped confirm my decision-to move forward w doctor Ha and it was definitely the best choice for me. Very Thankful for the excellent care and the use of Baylor Uptown. They were great as well.
About Dr. Richard Ha, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern Med School
- Ut Sw Med Center
- Indiana University School of Medicine
