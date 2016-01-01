Dr. Richard Haas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Haas, DPM
Overview of Dr. Richard Haas, DPM
Dr. Richard Haas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haas' Office Locations
- 1 29645 Rancho California Rd Ste 205, Temecula, CA 92591 Directions (951) 694-5360
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Haas, DPM
- Podiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1225049406
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Haas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haas.
