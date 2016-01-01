Dr. Haber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Haber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Haber, MD
Dr. Richard Haber, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Thurmont, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore.
Dr. Haber's Office Locations
- 1 31 Water St Ste B, Thurmont, MD 21788 Directions (301) 732-5857
- 2 611 W Patrick St, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (240) 439-4900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Haber, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
- Psychiatry
