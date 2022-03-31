Overview of Dr. Richard Haddad, MD

Dr. Richard Haddad, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Keyport, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Haddad works at Allegra Arthritis Associates in Keyport, NJ with other offices in Hazlet, NJ and Red Bank, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Psoriatic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.