Dr. Richard Haddad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Haddad, MD
Dr. Richard Haddad, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Keyport, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Haddad works at
Dr. Haddad's Office Locations
Allegra Arthritis Associates, PC250 Maple Pl, Keyport, NJ 07735 Directions (732) 351-7000
Allegra Arthritis Associates115 Clark St, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Directions (732) 739-1400
Allegra Arthritis Associates282 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 842-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed in 2006 with RA and have been seeing Dr. Haddad for 16yrs now and he has gotten me out of bad RA flares which if you have RA you know how painful flares are. I see Dr. Haddad every 4 weeks and we always speak of new non-medication ways of helping me move better and staying stable with my RA. I have an honest and sincere relationship with Dr. Haddad and every visit reminds me of the old days when there were only family doctor's. I'm never pressed to get a new medication, therapy or any other procedure. I trust Dr. Haddad with my life. I love his office staff as they are just as caring as Dr. Haddad and they're always there to help me. If it wasn't for Dr. Haddad I would be bed bound and for me that isn't an option as I need to care for my granddaughter. Dr. Haddad always talks, pays attention to and even tries to teach my granddaughter on how to help her Nonna. I am never rushed at my appointment and I'm treated better with Dr. Haddad then I am with my GP.
About Dr. Richard Haddad, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1750382800
Education & Certifications
- Cooper University Hospital
- Albert Einstein College Of Medicine-Yeshiva University
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haddad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haddad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haddad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haddad has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Psoriatic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haddad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haddad speaks Arabic and Spanish.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Haddad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haddad.
