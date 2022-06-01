Dr. Richard Haenke, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haenke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Haenke, DO
Overview of Dr. Richard Haenke, DO
Dr. Richard Haenke, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Keller, TX. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Haenke works at
Dr. Haenke's Office Locations
Texas Orthpedic Consultants, P.A.651 S Main St Ste 101, Keller, TX 76248 Directions (817) 571-9099
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Richard Haenke, was very professional, Skillful during my visit, with Excellent bedside manners, he treats his patients with dignity and respect he's a great listener and Empathetic to the concerns of his patients, He's a Exelent Surgeon that works with Intelligence and Professionalism with perseverance on behalf of his patients he's got a wonderful Medical Assistant with Excellent communications Front office are wonderful, with positive Attitude, acknowledge patients as soon as they walk in the door, Always with a smile.
About Dr. Richard Haenke, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Bulgarian
- 1174533889
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haenke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haenke accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haenke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Haenke speaks Bulgarian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Haenke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haenke.
