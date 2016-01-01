See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Newburgh, NY
Dr. Richard Hahn, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Richard Hahn, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Hahn, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Hahn works at Metpath Patient Service Center in Newburgh, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
1.0 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Metpath Patient Service Center
    347 FULLERTON AVE, Newburgh, NY 12550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 988-9300

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Hahn?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Richard Hahn, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Hahn, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hahn to family and friends

Dr. Hahn's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Hahn

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Hahn, MD.

About Dr. Richard Hahn, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1154416048
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Richard Hahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hahn works at Metpath Patient Service Center in Newburgh, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hahn’s profile.

Dr. Hahn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hahn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Richard Hahn, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.