Overview of Dr. Richard Hallock, MD

Dr. Richard Hallock, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Upmc Carlisle, UPMC Harrisburg, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Hallock works at Orthopedic Surgeons Ltd Dme in Camp Hill, PA with other offices in Harrisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Replacement Revision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.