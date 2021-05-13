Overview of Dr. Richard Hamer, MD

Dr. Richard Hamer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Longview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hamer works at Diagnostic Clinic of Longview in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.