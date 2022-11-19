Dr. Richard Hamilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Hamilton, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Hamilton, MD
Dr. Richard Hamilton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Hamilton's Office Locations
Retina Partners of Florida1910 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 345-4350
Retina Partners of Florida5233 US Highway 27 S Ste 2, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 345-4350
Retina Partners of Florida410 1ST ST S, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 345-4350
Hospital Affiliations
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hamilton treated me for 5 years for wet macular degeneration in my right eye... it improved considerably with his treatment. He is very knowledgeable, takes the time to answer questions, explains everything, he's very kind, remembers all your comments from previous encounters, he cares about his patients. I wish I lived closer to his practice, I miss him a lot.
About Dr. Richard Hamilton, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1568412823
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital|Medical College Of Wisconsin
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center|University of Colorado Hospital
- University of Colorado Hospital
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
