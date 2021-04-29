Dr. Richard Hammond, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Hammond, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Western University - Health Sciences CA|Western University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Logan Regional Hospital and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Ogden Clinic - North - Sleep and Neurology4650 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 254-5831Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Logan Regional Hospital
- Mckay Dee Hospital
He was easy to talk to, listened, and was efficient in getting to the bottom of our problem. My husband and I each have a CPAP machine. I could tell my husband had been having trouble. Dr Hammond immediately picked up on that and ordered Oximeter testing for both of us. This worked out well because my husband does not like being singled out. The problem was found with him and is being worked on as we speak.
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1174541742
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital - NW University IL
- Western University - Health Sciences CA|Western University of Health Sciences
Dr. Hammond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammond has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Sleep-Related Leg Cramp and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammond. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammond.
