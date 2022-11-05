See All Podiatrists in Appleton, WI
Dr. Richard Hammond, DPM

Podiatry
2.8 (25)
Map Pin Small Appleton, WI
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Hammond, DPM

Dr. Richard Hammond, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Appleton, WI. 

Dr. Hammond works at La Salle Clinic Laboratory in Appleton, WI with other offices in Neenah, WI and New London, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hammond's Office Locations

  1. 1
    La Salle Clinic Laboratory
    1531 S Madison St, Appleton, WI 54915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 996-3700
  2. 2
    Ascension Medical Group- Fox Valley Wisconsin Inc
    740 DEERWOOD AVE, Neenah, WI 54956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 727-4265
  3. 3
    Ascension Medical Group - Main Street
    101 Main St, Neenah, WI 54956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 628-9727
  4. 4
    Ascension Medical Group- Fox Valley Wisconsin Inc
    1420 Algoma St, New London, WI 54961 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 727-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Nov 05, 2022
    I originally went to a different podiatrist and found that doctor’s accent to be very hard to understand. So when it came to scheduling a follow up appointment, it was with Dr Hammond. I didn’t mind since I didn’t care for the previous doctor. Dr Hammond was absolutely wonderful! Knew exactly what was wrong and took the time to explain it to me. He was so easy to understand. I had ankle surgery and he was very thorough with explaining everything that he did. I don’t know what is up with some of these previous comments. But Dr Hammond was absolutely fantastic and I highly recommend him!
    Dawn — Nov 05, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Hammond, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457328320
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Hammond, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hammond has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hammond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammond. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammond.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

