Dr. Richard Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Han, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Han, MD
Dr. Richard Han, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Han works at
Dr. Han's Office Locations
-
1
CAMC Cardiology - Memorial3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 101, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-8200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Simplifi
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Han?
Dr. Richard Huhn. A year ago today u saved my life. I want to Express my gratitude for giving me another year. I remember telling u I lost my fur coat in the CATH LAB. WELL U WERE RIGHT I FOUND IT. GOD BLESS U THIS DAY AND EVERY FUTURE DAY DR. HAHN
About Dr. Richard Han, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1154426385
Education & Certifications
- Mass Gen Hosp Harvard Med Sch
- Brigham & Women's Hosp Harvard Med Sch
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Han has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Han works at
Dr. Han has seen patients for Mitral Valve Stenosis, Aortic Stenosis and Aortic Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Han on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Han speaks Korean.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.