Dr. Richard Han, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Han, MD

Dr. Richard Han, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.

Dr. Han works at CAMC Cardiology in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Stenosis, Aortic Stenosis and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Han's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CAMC Cardiology - Memorial
    3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 101, Charleston, WV 25304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 388-8200
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Uf Health The Villages Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mitral Valve Stenosis
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation

Treatment frequency



Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Simplifi
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 17, 2020
    Dr. Richard Huhn. A year ago today u saved my life. I want to Express my gratitude for giving me another year. I remember telling u I lost my fur coat in the CATH LAB. WELL U WERE RIGHT I FOUND IT. GOD BLESS U THIS DAY AND EVERY FUTURE DAY DR. HAHN
    Diane Gansz — May 17, 2020
    About Dr. Richard Han, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1154426385
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mass Gen Hosp Harvard Med Sch
    Residency
    • Brigham &amp; Women's Hosp Harvard Med Sch
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Han has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Han has seen patients for Mitral Valve Stenosis, Aortic Stenosis and Aortic Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Han on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

