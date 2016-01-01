See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Richard Hansen, MD

Internal Medicine
4.7 (7)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Hansen, MD

Dr. Richard Hansen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Hansen works at Mercy At Chamblee in Atlanta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hansen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy At Chamblee
    5134 PEACHTREE RD, Atlanta, GA 30341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 872-7100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Emory University Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Hypertension
Dermatitis
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Richard Hansen, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346316486
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Emory University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • George Washington U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

